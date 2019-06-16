Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Dr. Mary Smith Hardy Obituary
Dr. Mary Smith Hardy

Hanover - Dr. Mary Smith Hardy, 70, of Hanover, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Isaiah L. Hardy, Hanover. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage on October 12, 2018.

She was born November 8, 1948 in South Boston, VA, the daughter of the late John Luther and Bertha (Torian) Smith.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cherene M. Hardy, Hanover, Christopher S. Hardy and wife Latonya, Westminster, MD, Melissa A. Hardy, Hanover and Marcus P. Hardy, stationed in California; sister, Mattie S. Lucas and husband Marshall, Baltimore, MD and granddaughters, Andrea, Samantha and Kiara Hardy, all of Westminster, MD.

A service to celebrate the life of Dr. Mary Smith Hardy will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 AM at the Apostolic Ministries Church, 955 Baltimore Street, Hanover with Rev. N. Wayne Hammonds officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover and again on Thursday from 9 AM until the start of the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

To share memories of Dr. Mary Smith Hardy, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019
