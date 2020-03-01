|
Mary Spalding
Gettysburg - Mary Victoria (Adolini) Spalding took her last breath on Tuesday, February 25th at the age of 94 years and 2 months. After suffering a severe stroke the Friday before, she was allowed to return to her home, where she was able to lie in her comfy Craftmatic bed surrounded by her children and grandchildren who held her hands, massaged her forehead, kissed her cheeks, played peaceful & calming music for her, and left her know what an excellent mother/grandmother/great-grandmother she had been to her whole entire family. They also left her know how much she was loved and how much she will be missed. And they also assured her that she would never be forgotten and that her memory would be kept alive for the rest of their lives.
Mary was born in Chambersburg, PA on December 23, 1925, the parents of Paul and Giacinta (Cotta) Adolini. Her biological mother died whenever she was only 2-3 years old, and she was actually raised by her dad's second wife, Egitina. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1943 and became an office clerk for the Letterkenny Army Depot. It was at Letterkenny that she met her husband, Frederick Spalding, and they married on June 26, 1948. Upon the birth of her first daughter in July 1954, she became a full-time mother & homemaker, giving birth to her second daughter in January 1957 and her son in March 1962. Later on, she became her husband's secretary/bookkeeper once he became a self-employed insurance agent. In her spare time, she loved reading books and doing word search puzzles, and she was often found sitting in her chair and saying her rosary.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams and her son-in-law, Tom Williams both of Hanover, PA…..her daughter, Brenda Niedererr of Chambersburg, PA and her ex-son-in-law, Rob Niedererr of McSherrystown, PA…..and her son, Frederick Spalding II of Biglerville, PA and his long-time girlfriend, Tina Valle of York, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julie Williams of Lancaster, PA, Christopher Niedererr (& Jennifer Friese) of Chambersburg, PA, Jennifer Barnhart (& Brenton Barnhart) of Chambersburg, PA, and Jessica Niedererr of Chambersburg, PA. And finally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Alexander, Jonathan & Alaina Niedererr and Charles & Lillian Barnhart (plus one soon-to-be Barnhart, yet to be named). She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Frederick Spalding, who passed away back on August 15, 1990 and her loving grandson, Brent Williams, who passed away back on April 18, 2013.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church on W High Street in Gettysburg, PA followed by a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the viewing to be held on Friday, March 6th from 6-8 pm at the Monahan Funeral Home on Carlisle Street in Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover & Spring Grove or any charitable organization of your choice in Mary's memory. And expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020