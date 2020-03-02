|
Mary Spalding
Gettysburg - Mary Victoria (Adolini) Spalding took her last breath on Tuesday, February 25th at the age of 94 after suffering a severe stroke.
Mary was born in Chambersburg, PA on December 23, 1925, to the parents of Paul and Giacinta (Cotta) Adolini. After her biological mother died, she was raised by her step-mom, Egitina. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1943 and became a clerk for the Letterkenny Army Depot. At Letterkenny she met her husband, Frederick Spalding, and they married on June 26, 1948. Upon the birth of her first daughter, she became a full-time mother & homemaker, giving birth to another daughter and a son. Later on, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for her husband's insurance business. In her spare time, she loved reading books and doing word search puzzles, and was often found sitting in her chair saying her rosary.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams and son-in-law, Tom Williams both of Hanover, PA, her daughter, Brenda Niedererr of Chambersburg, PA and ex-son-in-law, Rob Niedererr of McSherrystown, PA, and her son, Frederick Spalding II of Biglerville, PA and his long-time girlfriend, Tina Valle of York, PA, her grandchildren, Julie Williams, Christopher Niedererr (& Jennifer Friese), Jennifer Barnhart (& Brenton Barnhart), and Jessica Niedererr, and her great-grandchildren Alexander, Jonathan & Alaina Niedererr and Charles & Lillian Barnhart (plus one soon-to-be Barnhart). She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Frederick Spalding, and her grandson, Brent Williams.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, Gettysburg, PA, and the viewing is on Friday, March 6th from 6-8 pm at the Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity in Mary's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting monahanfuneralhome.com
