Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
W High Street
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Spalding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Spalding Obituary
Mary Spalding

Gettysburg - Mary Victoria (Adolini) Spalding took her last breath on Tuesday, February 25th at the age of 94 after suffering a severe stroke.

Mary was born in Chambersburg, PA on December 23, 1925, to the parents of Paul and Giacinta (Cotta) Adolini. After her biological mother died, she was raised by her step-mom, Egitina. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1943 and became a clerk for the Letterkenny Army Depot. At Letterkenny she met her husband, Frederick Spalding, and they married on June 26, 1948. Upon the birth of her first daughter, she became a full-time mother & homemaker, giving birth to another daughter and a son. Later on, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for her husband's insurance business. In her spare time, she loved reading books and doing word search puzzles, and was often found sitting in her chair saying her rosary.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams and son-in-law, Tom Williams both of Hanover, PA, her daughter, Brenda Niedererr of Chambersburg, PA and ex-son-in-law, Rob Niedererr of McSherrystown, PA, and her son, Frederick Spalding II of Biglerville, PA and his long-time girlfriend, Tina Valle of York, PA, her grandchildren, Julie Williams, Christopher Niedererr (& Jennifer Friese), Jennifer Barnhart (& Brenton Barnhart), and Jessica Niedererr, and her great-grandchildren Alexander, Jonathan & Alaina Niedererr and Charles & Lillian Barnhart (plus one soon-to-be Barnhart). She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Frederick Spalding, and her grandson, Brent Williams.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, Gettysburg, PA, and the viewing is on Friday, March 6th from 6-8 pm at the Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity in Mary's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -