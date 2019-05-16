Mary Wivell



Seven Valleys - Mary F. (Pittinger) Wivell, age 75, passed away on May 14, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Paul I. Wivell, Sr.; together they shared over 56 years of marriage.



Mary was born in Uniontown MD on December 20, 1943 and was the daughter of the late George and Ella (Eyler) Pittinger. She graduated from Taneytown High School. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spring Grove, where she served as fundraising chairman, was on parish council and was also chairman of the kitchen for over 30 years. She was the secretary for Harvest of Hope Food pantry in York and was a former member of the Farm Women's Organization. She enjoyed bird watching, sewing, crafts, cooking, gardening, canning and she kept a record of everything that she canned.



In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her sons Paul Jr. (Birgit), Tony (Susan) and Jerry (Jackie) Wivell; her daughters Linda Kahley (Jerry), Nancy Wagman (Brad), Judy Koller (Troy) and Lisa Weaver (Brian); 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Roland, Francis and George Pittinger; her sisters Marie Long, Barbara Bostian, Dorothy Sweeney and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Pittinger and her sister Betty Wivell.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 1031 Sprenkle Rd., Spring Grove with Fr. Thomas Hoke officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Friday from 7-9 pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N, Main St., Spring Grove and on Saturday from 10-11 am at the Sacred Heart Parish Center.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Building Fund at Sacred Heart Church, 1031 Sprenkle Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362 or to a .



