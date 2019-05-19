Matthew Bowman



Hanover - Matthew Daniel Bowman, 28, of Hanover passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hanover Hospital.



Born on Saturday, September 29, 1990 in State College, he was the son of Michael D. Bowman and Jodi A. Weinberg-Bowman, both of Hanover. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald E. Bowman. Matt will be remembered for his bold personality and passion for street art and tattoos. He loved music, especially from his favorite artist, Jelly Roll and a good laugh. Matt was active in his recovery and regularly attended Alcoholics Anonymous.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Dominic Chase Baker and Brinlee Renee Bowlin, and their siblings Jasmine Baker and Kai Bowlin; the mother of his daughter, Danielle Bowlin; the mother of his son, Christine Morinelli; four uncles, Tom, Jeff, Lee and John Bowman; one aunt, Kim Morrison and her husband Gil; and his paternal grandmother, Rebecca Bowman.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 PM on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More- York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.



