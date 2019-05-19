Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Bowman


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Bowman Obituary
Matthew Bowman

Hanover - Matthew Daniel Bowman, 28, of Hanover passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hanover Hospital.

Born on Saturday, September 29, 1990 in State College, he was the son of Michael D. Bowman and Jodi A. Weinberg-Bowman, both of Hanover. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald E. Bowman. Matt will be remembered for his bold personality and passion for street art and tattoos. He loved music, especially from his favorite artist, Jelly Roll and a good laugh. Matt was active in his recovery and regularly attended Alcoholics Anonymous.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Dominic Chase Baker and Brinlee Renee Bowlin, and their siblings Jasmine Baker and Kai Bowlin; the mother of his daughter, Danielle Bowlin; the mother of his son, Christine Morinelli; four uncles, Tom, Jeff, Lee and John Bowman; one aunt, Kim Morrison and her husband Gil; and his paternal grandmother, Rebecca Bowman.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 PM on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More- York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now