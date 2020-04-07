|
Matthew Reynolds
York - Matthew M. Reynolds, 58 of York passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born April 7, 1961 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Mark L. and Pauline R. (Shank) Reynolds.
Matthew is fondly remembered as a free-spirited man who loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Cameron D. Reynolds and his wife, Ashley Reynolds of Gettysburg; 2 grandsons: Cash and Brody; 1 sister, Deborah L. Stewart and her husband, Douglas of New Jersey; 1 brother, Floyd "Bucky" Reynolds and his wife, Roberta of Hughesville, PA; 2 nephews: Jesse Reynolds and Daniel S. Kessel and 1 niece, Amanda Reynolds-Gower.
In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Reynolds.
A memorial service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held at a later date, which will be posted on the funeral home website.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020