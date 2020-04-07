Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Reynolds


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Reynolds Obituary
Matthew Reynolds

York - Matthew M. Reynolds, 58 of York passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born April 7, 1961 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Mark L. and Pauline R. (Shank) Reynolds.

Matthew is fondly remembered as a free-spirited man who loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Cameron D. Reynolds and his wife, Ashley Reynolds of Gettysburg; 2 grandsons: Cash and Brody; 1 sister, Deborah L. Stewart and her husband, Douglas of New Jersey; 1 brother, Floyd "Bucky" Reynolds and his wife, Roberta of Hughesville, PA; 2 nephews: Jesse Reynolds and Daniel S. Kessel and 1 niece, Amanda Reynolds-Gower.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Reynolds.

A memorial service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held at a later date, which will be posted on the funeral home website.

Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -