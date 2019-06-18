|
Maureen A. Markle
Hanover - Maureen A. Markle, 73, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fair Havens Assisted Living Center, Hanover. She was the wife of George J. Markle who died June 2, 2010.
Born January 16, 1946 in Emmitsburg, MD., she was the daughter of Charles F. and Doris L. (Fox) Stouter.
Maureen was retired from New Oxford High School and was a member of Liberty Church of Westminster, MD. Maureen was happiest when spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are four daughters, Teresa Babylon of Littlestown, Michele Babylon, Loretta Hartlaub and husband William and Donna Wade and husband Mark all of Hanover; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gary Stouter of Emmitsburg, Charles F. (Ron) Stouter Jr. of Thurmont, Bret Stouter of Fairfield and Bart Stouter of Emmitsburg. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason A. Kuhn and a brother David Stouter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Pastor Joe Ready officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Emmitsburg, MD. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Maureen may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019