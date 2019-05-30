|
|
Maurice Bossom
Hanover - Maurice L. Bossom, 83 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hanover Hall. He was the loving husband of Thelma L. (Zumbrum) Bossom; together they shared 50 years of marriage.
Born May 22, 1936 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Clarence E., Sr. and Vesta V. (Louey) Bossom.
Maurice was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. Maurice was a long-time member of Victory Baptist Church, a member of Eagle Fire Company for 50 years and worked as at Hanover Foods for over 42 years, retiring in 2001.
In addition to his wife, Maurice is survived by a daughter, Anita Bossom of Austin, TX, and two sisters, Patricia Smith and Shirley Zartman.
In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by a granddaughter Desiree Rose Bossom; three brothers, Clarence E., Jr., Ralph, and Donald Bossom, and one sister, Nancy Garcia.
A service to celebrate the life of Maurice will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Jason Myers officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Friday from 10 a.m.until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 25 Breezewood Dr., Hanover PA 17331 or to Tender Care Pregnancy Consultation, 300 John St. Hanover PA 17331
To share memories of Maurice L. Bossom and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019