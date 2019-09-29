|
Max R. Reck, Sr
Gettysburg - Max Roland Reck, Sr. born July 14, 1936 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to the late Dorothy Reck and the late Roland Reck, passed away peacefully at age 83 on September 23, 2019 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Max was married to Gladys Reck his wife for more than 60 years until her passing in January of this year.
Max was a resident of the Hanover/New Oxford area all of his life and an active member of the community. An Army veteran and a staunch sports fan, Max was a long-time supporter of the Naval Academy and a Navy Football season ticket holder for more than 20 years. During a portion of this time he and Gladys were extended family to many Naval Academy Midshipmen in Annapolis, opening their home for long weekends and holidays away from the rigors of military school. Max was also a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox since first seeing them and Ted Williams play as a child. With his son, Max sailed on a US Navy destroyer from Pearl Harbor, HI to San Diego, CA as it returned home from a 6-month overseas deployment.
In his working life, Max traveled the communities of northern Maryland and Virginia for more than 25 years as an employee of Diebold, Inc. where he worked as a Service Manager. Within the community, Max was very active serving as a volunteer for the New Oxford Fire Department and as an Oxford Township Supervisor. An avid outdoorsman, Max was very active with the Boy Scouts of America where he was a co-founder of Troop 125 in New Oxford and served as Scout Master for many years. During his tenure the troop shepherded many boys to the rank of Eagle Scout.
However, more than anything else, Max enjoyed time with his family. He was especially proud of his three grandsons and loved extended visits with them. A beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather he is survived by his son Max Reck II of Loomis, CA and his grandsons Garrett Reck, Alden Reck and Mason Reck also of Loomis, CA. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Reck of Pittsburgh, and brother, Lynn Reck of Hanover. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Oxford.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Elizabeth D. George officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019