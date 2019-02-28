Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1032 Musselman Rd
Hanover, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1032 Musselman Rd
Hanover, PA
Mearl Boyer Obituary
Mearl Boyer

Hanover - Mearl Richard Boyer, 93, of Hanover, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the loving husband of Anna Louise (Sullivan) Boyer who died February 1, 2015.

He was born January 24, 1926 in Hanover, the son of the late Emory and Effie (Wildasin) Boyer.

He was the owner of Mearl Boyer Masonry for 45 years and was a member of St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover. Mearl served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. An avid hunter, he was a life-long member of the Hickory Grove Hunting Camp, Sullivan County. Mearl also enjoyed fishing and golf but above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Laughman and husband Anthony, Sr., Hanover; sister, Gladys Raubenstine, Hanover; brother, Dean Boyer and wife Jean, Hanover; granddaughter, Michele Childers and husband Lonnie, Hanover; grandson, Anthony Laughman, Jr. and companion Amy Reese, Hanover and great grandchildren, Kuressa Laughman, Maryland, Wyatt Laughman, Hanover and Ayden Laughman, Hanover.

A service to celebrate the life of Mearl R. Boyer will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 AM at St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd., Hanover with Rev. LaDonna E. Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Saturday from 10 AM until the start of the service at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of Mearl R. Boyer may be made to St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Rd., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Mearl R. Boyer and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
