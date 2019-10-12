Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
York - Megan E. Kemper, 28, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. She was the fiancée of Daniel R. Solt of York.

Megan was born March 28, 1991 in York, the daughter of Bryan A. Kemper of Abbottstown and the late Susan Marie (Reynolds) Kemper.

Megan was a graduate of New Oxford High School, class of 2009, where she played in the marching band. Megan enjoyed working in the automotive field. She was loved by her family and friends.

In addition to her father Bryan and fiancé Daniel, Megan is survived by a daughter Symphony Dawn Kemper of York, a sister Kirsten of McSherrystown, paternal and maternal grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, step family and in-laws.

Following cremation, funeral services will be private. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
