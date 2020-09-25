1/
Mervin Becker Jr.
Mervin Becker Jr.

Hanover - Mervin L. Becker Jr., "Junie", age 90, passed away at Hanover Hospital on September 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Doris E. (Lawrence) Becker, who passed away in 2004.

Junie was born in Silver Run MD on March 9, 1930 and was the son of the late Mervin L. Becker Sr. and Catherine (Buck) Becker. He worked as a machine operator for Alloy Rods in Hanover for many years prior to retiring.

Junie is survived by his daughters Diana Rhodes of Spring Grove and Beverly Hockensmith and her husband Sigmond of Abbottstown; his grandchildren Tracy, Scott, Shawn and Danielle and his great grandchildren Jacob, Emily, Coleman, Ella and Leah. He is also survived his sisters-in-law Kay Sweitzer and Rosie Becker and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Catherine Becker and his brothers Elwood, Gary and Neil Becker.

Following cremation, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
