Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Foreman


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Foreman Obituary
Michael A. Foreman

Hanover - Michael Allen "Mike" Foreman entered into God's eternal care April 30, 2020 at UPMC Hanover with his loving family by his side.

Born August 31, 1953, Mike was the son of the late William H. Foreman and Joan Sterner Foreman.

Mike was a 1972 graduate of Hanover High School and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the McSherrystown Home Association, and the Lucky Spot Counter Breakfast Club.

Mike worked as a mason for Banner Masonry of Baltimore, MD, then as a cross country truck driver for Frock Brothers, and lastly as a corrections officer at York County Prison.

Anyone who knew Mike knew that he was one of a kind. He had a great passion for hunting, fishing, and anything related to the great outdoors. He loved spending time at his cabin in the Allegheny National Forest.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janette A. "Jan" (Markle) Foreman, his daughter Michele L. Foreman and significant other Mike Smith, his son Shane M. Foreman and fiancée Jill Rebert, his grandson Chase M. Foreman, and Jill's daughters, Laken and Colbie. He is also survived by his yellow Lab, Tanner, his beloved and trusted companion. Also surviving are siblings William D. Foreman, James A. Foreman, and Teresa M. Foreman.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Mike's wishes and do a kind deed for someone less fortunate than yourself, as Mike always had a soft spot for the underdog.

Following cremation, due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now