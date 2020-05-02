|
Michael A. Foreman
Hanover - Michael Allen "Mike" Foreman entered into God's eternal care April 30, 2020 at UPMC Hanover with his loving family by his side.
Born August 31, 1953, Mike was the son of the late William H. Foreman and Joan Sterner Foreman.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of Hanover High School and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the McSherrystown Home Association, and the Lucky Spot Counter Breakfast Club.
Mike worked as a mason for Banner Masonry of Baltimore, MD, then as a cross country truck driver for Frock Brothers, and lastly as a corrections officer at York County Prison.
Anyone who knew Mike knew that he was one of a kind. He had a great passion for hunting, fishing, and anything related to the great outdoors. He loved spending time at his cabin in the Allegheny National Forest.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janette A. "Jan" (Markle) Foreman, his daughter Michele L. Foreman and significant other Mike Smith, his son Shane M. Foreman and fiancée Jill Rebert, his grandson Chase M. Foreman, and Jill's daughters, Laken and Colbie. He is also survived by his yellow Lab, Tanner, his beloved and trusted companion. Also surviving are siblings William D. Foreman, James A. Foreman, and Teresa M. Foreman.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Mike's wishes and do a kind deed for someone less fortunate than yourself, as Mike always had a soft spot for the underdog.
Following cremation, due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020