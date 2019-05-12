|
Michael A. McKim
McSherrystown - Michael A. McKim, 62, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
Born June 23, 1956 in Hanover, he was the son of Theresa O. (Sunbury) McKim of McSherrystown and the late Richard A. McKim Sr.
Mike previously worked at Keystone Distribution in Hanover. He was a 1974 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus where he was past President, and the McSherrystown Moose. Mike enjoyed painting, singing, playing various musical instruments, Karaoke, bowling, playing softball and golf and especially spending time with his many friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two children, Vincent McKim and companion Jodi Utz and Katie McKim all of Hanover; three siblings, Sheila A. McKim of Carlisle, Richard A. McKim Jr. of Hanover and Margaret M. McKim of Red Lion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Relatives and friends will be received Tuesday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to Hershey Medical Center, Cardio Vascular Unit, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019