Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Littlestown - Michael Albert Ozminski, 61, of Littlestown, died Sunday, March 22, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. Born April 23, 1958 in Gettysburg, Mike was the son of the late Albert Ozminski & Evelyn (Pavlik) Ozminski Duttera and the step son of the late John Duttera, Sr. Mike was a 1977 Littlestown High School graduate and a Thaddeus Stevens College grad of Lancaster where he studied masonry. He had been employed with Palmer Beer Distributor, Littlestown, was a self-employed mason and his last position with C.J. Miller of Maryland.

Surviving are his children: Ian Ozminski of Westminster and Katie Ozminski of Hanover; his granddaughter, McKenna; his siblings: Mary Ellen Good & Charles "Ed" of Hanover; Allen Ozminski & Debra, Bonnie Wastler & Dennis, Patrick Ozminski & Jill, all of Littlestown; Jerry Ozminski & Audrey of Hanover; Jim Ozminski, Dave Ozminski, both of Littlestown and Andy Ozminski of Hanover and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, fast cars and muscle cars, playing bingo and spending time with his siblings, children and granddaughter, McKenna. He was a great roller and ice skater in his time.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Mike's name may be sent to Transitions Healthcare, 595 Biglerville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
