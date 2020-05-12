|
|
Michael D. Lillich
Spring Grove - Michael D. Lillich, 77, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Mummert) Lillich, his wife of 47 years.
Michael was born August 31, 1942, in Hanover, the son of the late Daniel C. and Marie A. (Bowman) Lillich.
Michael was a member of the Case Collectors Club, and he retired in 1999 from Caterpillar. He was an avid coin collector, loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great granddaughter.
In addition to his wife Carol, Michael is survived by two sons, Douglas L. Lillich and his wife Amy of Spring Grove, and Todd M. Lillich and his fiancée Keri Yinger of Gettysburg, five grandchildren, Brittany Steele, Olivia Lillich, Kyle Lillich, Zachary Lillich and Ava Lillich, a great granddaughter, Aubree Adams, a brother, Gordon Lillich of Hanover, and two sisters, Elaine Mummert of Hanover, and Shirley Hurst of San Antonio, FL.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 12 to May 14, 2020