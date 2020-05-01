|
Michael F. Gorman
Hanover - Michael F. Gorman, 67, of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Sprinkle) Gorman with whom he shared 28 years of marriage.
Born October 26, 1952 in Hanover, he was the son of Earl and Marie (Noel) Gorman.
Mike was retired from Custom Transport in Emmitsburg, MD. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Michael Fuhrman and wife Nicole of Littlestown; four grandchildren, Nichole, Seth, Logan, and Brenden; two sisters Jean Livelsberger of McSherrystown and Linda Gribble of York; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Gorman of Abbottstown. Mike was preceded in death by a son Michael F. Gorman Jr.; and a brother, Larry Gorman.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic services and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
