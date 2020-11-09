1/1
Michael Francis Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Francis Johnson

Hanover - Michael Francis Johnson, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care; Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving siblings and sister-in-law, after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.

Born April 29, 1952, in Audubon, NJ he was the son of the late Frank W. and Florence M. (Pedrick) Johnson.

Michael graduated from Sterling High School, in Somerdale, NJ, (Class of 1970). After attending high school in NJ, Mike moved to Hanover, PA to start a family business. He was the president and co-owner of the Johnson Steel Rule Die Company, located on Ram Drive in Hanover, PA, from 1978 to 2015. He remained a die-maker for most of his life, beginning at the early age of sixteen. Michael worked alongside of his brothers and father daily, devoted to the family business. His devotion to the company and his family was very inspiring. When not working, Michael shared in the care and wellbeing of his beloved brother, Frankie.

Mike was a devoted Philadelphia Sports fan, to the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies! He was a member of the Home Association of McSherrystown.

Michael is survived by his loving siblings, Frank W. Johnson, of Hanover, PA, Edward R. Johnson (Mona Lisa) of Hanover, PA, and a sister, Margaret F. Duke (Bill) of Medford Lakes, NJ. Michael also leaves behind, his nephew Billy Duke, many cousins, and several step-nieces and step-nephews. He was preceded in death by his cousins, Anthony J. Kline and Michael J. Pedrick.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, and in compliance with health and public safety directives, Michael's services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604, or to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved