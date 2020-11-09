Michael Francis Johnson
Hanover - Michael Francis Johnson, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care; Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving siblings and sister-in-law, after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
Born April 29, 1952, in Audubon, NJ he was the son of the late Frank W. and Florence M. (Pedrick) Johnson.
Michael graduated from Sterling High School, in Somerdale, NJ, (Class of 1970). After attending high school in NJ, Mike moved to Hanover, PA to start a family business. He was the president and co-owner of the Johnson Steel Rule Die Company, located on Ram Drive in Hanover, PA, from 1978 to 2015. He remained a die-maker for most of his life, beginning at the early age of sixteen. Michael worked alongside of his brothers and father daily, devoted to the family business. His devotion to the company and his family was very inspiring. When not working, Michael shared in the care and wellbeing of his beloved brother, Frankie.
Mike was a devoted Philadelphia Sports fan, to the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies! He was a member of the Home Association of McSherrystown.
Michael is survived by his loving siblings, Frank W. Johnson, of Hanover, PA, Edward R. Johnson (Mona Lisa) of Hanover, PA, and a sister, Margaret F. Duke (Bill) of Medford Lakes, NJ. Michael also leaves behind, his nephew Billy Duke, many cousins, and several step-nieces and step-nephews. He was preceded in death by his cousins, Anthony J. Kline and Michael J. Pedrick.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, and in compliance with health and public safety directives, Michael's services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604, or to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
