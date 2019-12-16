|
Michael Isaac
Glenville - Michael Eric Isaac, 63, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Jane Elizabeth Isaac; together they shared 21 years of marriage.
Born May 18, 1956 in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Shelby E. (Johnson) O'Connor.
Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and the time spent with them. Mr. Isaac worked as a truck driver for Central Pennsylvania Teamsters for 12 years and also for the United States Postal Service for 27 years as a rural mail carrier. In his free time Michael loved to fish; he was a member of Rebel Bass Masters for 14 years, Retro Fishing Club for 20 years and EBA Electric Bass Anglers for 15 years.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by two children, Donna Manuel and her husband Steven of Baltimore, MD, Eric Isaac and his wife Shanna of Bel Air, MD; step-son, Robert E. Sies, III and his fiancé Chinque Pickett of Mt. Union, PA; a brother, Gregory Isaac of Rising Sun, MD and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Isaac.
A service to celebrate the life of Michael Eric Isaac will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Dr. Bruce Bouchard officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019