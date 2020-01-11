Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Weaver Sr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Weaver Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Weaver, Sr.

Hanover - Michael Joseph Weaver, Sr., 69, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born April 3, 1950, in York, PA, he was the son of the late George H. and Carrie B. (Yohe) Weaver. Michael was the loving husband of Dona M. (Weishaar) Weaver with whom he shared fifty-one years of marriage.

Mike was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.

Mike attended South Western H.S., Hanover, PA, and Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, NC.

Mike was a veteran, having served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1967-1971; and retired in 2012 as a self-employed flooring contractor.

Mike was a lifetime member of the Hanover Post #2506, and a member of the American Legion Post #14, the Hanover Moose Lodge #227, the Masonic Lodge of Jacksonville, NC, the NFC Cruisers, and the National Street Rod Association.

In addition to his loving wife, Dona, Mike is survived by his children, Sherry Nealey and husband Bryan of Jacksonville, NC, Lisa Hersh and husband Eric of Hanover, PA, Michael Weaver, Jr. and wife Jen of Hanover, PA, and Johnathan Weaver and wife Laura of Towson, MD; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Terry Weaver of New Oxford, PA.

A service to celebrate and remember Mike's life will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail presenting Military Honors. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now