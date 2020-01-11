|
|
Michael J. Weaver, Sr.
Hanover - Michael Joseph Weaver, Sr., 69, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born April 3, 1950, in York, PA, he was the son of the late George H. and Carrie B. (Yohe) Weaver. Michael was the loving husband of Dona M. (Weishaar) Weaver with whom he shared fifty-one years of marriage.
Mike was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
Mike attended South Western H.S., Hanover, PA, and Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, NC.
Mike was a veteran, having served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1967-1971; and retired in 2012 as a self-employed flooring contractor.
Mike was a lifetime member of the Hanover Post #2506, and a member of the American Legion Post #14, the Hanover Moose Lodge #227, the Masonic Lodge of Jacksonville, NC, the NFC Cruisers, and the National Street Rod Association.
In addition to his loving wife, Dona, Mike is survived by his children, Sherry Nealey and husband Bryan of Jacksonville, NC, Lisa Hersh and husband Eric of Hanover, PA, Michael Weaver, Jr. and wife Jen of Hanover, PA, and Johnathan Weaver and wife Laura of Towson, MD; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Terry Weaver of New Oxford, PA.
A service to celebrate and remember Mike's life will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail presenting Military Honors. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020