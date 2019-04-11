Michael L. Schuman



Hanover - Michael L. Schuman, 70, of Hanover, PA, died April 8, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born November 19, 1948 in Hanover, the son of the late Lester R. and Dorothy R. (Sterner) Schuman. Mike is survived by his loving companion Iris Nelson of East Berlin.



Mike graduated from South Western High School and then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served one tour in Vietnam and was wounded in action. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his services.



Following his time in the service, Mike worked with several contractors in the area which he enjoyed being outside and being creative in his work. He later started his own business of Back Hoe Work and Trucking.



Mike was dedicated to his family who always came first. He believed in helping others and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.



Michael is also survived by step-children, Donald Wayne Berkheimer and wife Sandy, a step-grandson Brandon Wayne and his companion Kayla Lowe and step-great granddaughter Brylee of New Oxford. A step-son Robert Lee Berkheimer and several nieces and nephews.



Mike is survived by a brother, Tony L. Schuman and his wife Dona of New Oxford, a niece Jodi L. Schuman of Germantown, MD, a nephew Tony L. Schuman II of New Oxford, several more nieces, and nephews, cousins, and many good friends.



He was an avid follower of NASCAR, and the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. Mike loved the outdoors, hunting, visiting his camp in Waterville, PA, riding his motorcycle and traveling and seeing the country.



He was a member of the Republican Club of Hanover, Amvets of Hanover, VFW of East Berlin, and Pine Creek Preservation Association, Waterville, PA.



A memorial service will be held 2:00PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the East Berlin VFW Club, 107 Locust St, East Berlin, PA.



Burial will be at the family's discretion with Military Honor's in Rest Haven Cemetery.



The family has entrusted the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., Hanover, PA with arrangements.