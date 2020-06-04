Michael Lau
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lau

Michael Leonard Lau passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Hanover on February 10, 1950 to the late Leonard and Helena (Fissel) Lau.

He was a member of the Hanover Senior High School Class of 1968. Michael was a retired cook/restaurateur.

Michael is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Welsh and her husband Ed of Wrightsville, brother Andrew Lau and his wife Elaine of State College, sister Holly (Lau) Griffin and her husband Stephen of York, niece Allison Lau of Boston, nephews Jeffrey Lau of State College and Craig Griffin of York, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lau.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public service.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved