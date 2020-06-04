Michael LauMichael Leonard Lau passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.Michael was born in Hanover on February 10, 1950 to the late Leonard and Helena (Fissel) Lau.He was a member of the Hanover Senior High School Class of 1968. Michael was a retired cook/restaurateur.Michael is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Welsh and her husband Ed of Wrightsville, brother Andrew Lau and his wife Elaine of State College, sister Holly (Lau) Griffin and her husband Stephen of York, niece Allison Lau of Boston, nephews Jeffrey Lau of State College and Craig Griffin of York, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lau.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public service.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.