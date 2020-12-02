Michael R. Klunk
Gettysburg - Michael Richard Klunk, 73, of Gettysburg, PA and formerly of York, PA, entered God's eternal care Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Gettysburg Center.
Born October 1, 1947 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Helen E. (Strausbaugh) Klunk.
Michael was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He retired from Leaner Home Center with over 20 years of service as a Supply Salesman/Buyer.
Mike was an avid golfer and played poker with many different groups throughout the area.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Stephen Klunk and husband John Luckenbill of New Oxford, PA, Thomas Klunk and wife Patricia of Hanover, PA, Rose Ann Little of New Oxford, PA, and Kathy Hagarman and husband Greg of Hanover, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Urban.
Due to COVID 19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Annunciation B.V.M. Church Cemetery, McSherrystown, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
