1/1
Michael R. Klunk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Klunk

Gettysburg - Michael Richard Klunk, 73, of Gettysburg, PA and formerly of York, PA, entered God's eternal care Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Gettysburg Center.

Born October 1, 1947 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Helen E. (Strausbaugh) Klunk.

Michael was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He retired from Leaner Home Center with over 20 years of service as a Supply Salesman/Buyer.

Mike was an avid golfer and played poker with many different groups throughout the area.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Stephen Klunk and husband John Luckenbill of New Oxford, PA, Thomas Klunk and wife Patricia of Hanover, PA, Rose Ann Little of New Oxford, PA, and Kathy Hagarman and husband Greg of Hanover, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Urban.

Due to COVID 19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Annunciation B.V.M. Church Cemetery, McSherrystown, PA.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved