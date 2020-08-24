1/1
Michael W. Gross
Michael W. Gross

Michael W. Gross, 65, of Littlestown, died Monday, Aug 24, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Diane E. (Arentz) Gross for 46 years.

Born August 17, 1955 in Gettysburg, Mike was the son of William H. & Anna Mae (Goulden) Gross of Hanover. He was a 1973 Littlestown High School graduate and was a self employed radiator serviceman working in the Hanover area and retired in 2016.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Jaime E. Kulp & Todd of Hanover; Beth A. Widener & Douglas of New Oxford; his five grandchildren: Trey & Jada Reese and Carson, Cullen & Aimsley Widener; his two brothers, Leonard Gross of Aurora, CO and Neal Gross of Hanover and his three sisters, Lora Crumbacker of Littlestown; Barbara Yarnell of Hanover and Maria Myers of Hanover. Mike was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Alpha Fire Co., both of Littestown. He enjoyed hunting and collecting coins and Remington rifles.

A private Graveside Memorial Service will be held in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
