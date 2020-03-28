|
Mildred B. Bollinger
Spring Grove/York - Mildred B. (Flemmens) Bollinger, 95, died Friday March 27, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late William E. Bollinger, who passed away in 2015.
Private services will be held at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery with Rev. Paula Murray, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Bollinger was born on April 21, 1924 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Frank W. and Savanah C. (Gable) Flemmens.
She graduated in 1942 from the Codorus Township High School had had worked as a Nurses Aid at Elizabethtown Children's Hospital and the Maternity Ward at Hanover Hospital, retiring in 1989.
Mildred was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she had been active with the sewing group of the church and was a member of the Jefferson AARP Chapter #3699. She was the last of ten siblings.
She leaves six sons, James Bollinger and wife, Marilyn of Spring Grove, Wayne Bollinger and wife, Joyce of Calabash, N.C., Jeffery Bollinger and wife, Judy of Stoverstown, Marlin Bollinger and wife, Lynda of York, Thomas Bollinger and wife, Sherie of Phoenixville, and Timothy Bollinger of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandsons; and six granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew J. Bollinger, three Sisters, Carolene Snyder, Rhelda Garman and Treva Shaffer and six brothers, Paul, George, Leroy, Roger, Malden and Carroll Flemmens.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404 (memo Memory Care Sprenkle Drive).
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020