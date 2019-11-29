|
Mildred "Darlene" Bowen
Hanover - Mildred "Darlene" Bowen, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Tuesday, June 2, 1942 in Bedford County, she was the wife of the late Paul C. Bowen, Sr., who died in 2013. Darlene was a server at the Lucky Spot Restaurant in Hanover for more than 28 years. She was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan, and loved to watch mystery movies.
Survivors include her nine children, Paul Bowen, Jr. and his wife, Vicki, Paula Johnson, Vicki Bowen, all of Wyoming, Steve Pless, Edwina Miller and her husband, Randy, both of Hanover, Mildred Shock of Shiremanstown, Sharon Nail and her husband, Mike, of Las Vegas, NV, Annie Gillespie of Shiremanstown, and Thomas Pless of Baltimore, MD; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren including two grandsons, who she raised as her own, Mike Bowen and Nick Shock. The last of her generation, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
