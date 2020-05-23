|
Mildred C. (Gordon) Chronister
Danville - Mildred C. (Gordon) Chronister, age 98, formerly of East Berlin died May 21, 2020 at Grandview Healthcare in Danville, PA.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1922 in Hampton, Adams County, a daughter of the late George and Lena (Rowland) Gordon.
She was an Avon sales representative for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin E. Chronister in 2009 and seven siblings.
Mildred is survived by a son, Charles Chronister and his wife Carol, Wesley Chapel, Fla; two granddaughters: Lee Ann, wife of Steve Augustine, Duncansville and Caryn, wife of Cory Terwilliger, Danville; and two great-grandsons.
Private services will be held.
Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Rd., Danville.
Published in Evening Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2020