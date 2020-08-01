1/1
Mildred C. Hertz
Mildred C. Hertz

Hanover - Mildred C. Hertz, 94, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Gardens of Gettysburg.

Born on Tuesday, August 11, 1925 in Hanover she was a daughter of the late George and Mildred Becker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Norman John Hertz, who died in 2011; and an infant daughter, Mary Ann Hertz. Mildred was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Patrick A. Hertz and his wife, Catherine, of Dover; a daughter, Susan C. Sneeringer, of Hanover; two grandchildren, Lauren A. Davis and her husband, James, and Jenna E. Sneeringer; four great-grandchildren; and several siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, High Street, Hanover, with The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
