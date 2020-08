Mildred C. HertzHanover - Mildred C. Hertz, 94, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Gardens of Gettysburg.Born on Tuesday, August 11, 1925 in Hanover she was a daughter of the late George and Mildred Becker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Norman John Hertz, who died in 2011; and an infant daughter, Mary Ann Hertz. Mildred was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.Survivors include a son, Patrick A. Hertz and his wife, Catherine, of Dover; a daughter, Susan C. Sneeringer, of Hanover; two grandchildren, Lauren A. Davis and her husband, James, and Jenna E. Sneeringer; four great-grandchildren; and several siblings.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, High Street, Hanover, with The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating.Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com