Mildred Gembe
Mildred Gembe

York Springs - Mildred V. Gembe, 101, of York Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.

She was born May 6, 1919, in Adams County, PA the daughter of the late John and Abbie Chronister.

Mildred was the widow of Charles R. Gembe.

She was the co-owner, along with her husband, of Hill Top Farm and operated a poultry stand at the West Shore Farmers Market.

Mildred was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs and was a longtime director of its Sunday school. She was also a longtime member of the York Springs Fire Co. She was devoted to her family and always put them first in everything she did.

Mildred is survived by a son, Charles L. Gembe (Sarah) of York Springs; a daughter, Donna M. Green of York Springs; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
