I worked with Mildred when she had her Knee replacements in a pool. She was so determined to get back on her tractor that she asked for my address and wanted to visit to give me a full report. Sure enough I got a knock in my door and a wonderful visit from this incredible woman. Since then I've seen her for years at the polls and it was the highlight of my day. She was such a great woman of strength. I'm so sorry I won't see this November. Love to her family she was wonderful and a role model to me. I'll keep you all in I my prayers . A wonderful tribute you have created. Sincerely, Mildred's Pool buddy

kathy brock

Acquaintance