Mildred Hankey
1928 - 2020
Mildred Hankey

York Springs - Mildred N. Hankey, 92, of York Springs, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 18, 1928, in Franklintown, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Henry) Wonders.

Mildred was a homemaker and member of the York Springs United Methodist Church, and she grew and arranged flowers for the use in the church.

Mildred was the widow of Kenneth M. Hankey and was married for 72 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Le Tersky (Edmund) of Mechanicsburg, Sharon K. Forrest (Matthew) of Delaware; one brother, Donald Wonders of York; one sister, Darlene Osborn of Dover. Mildred also leaves behind three grandchildren: Brian and Brad Le Tersky, and Patrick Forrest; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Brent Le Tersky.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Sunnyside Cemetery, 178 Sunnyside Cemetery Road, York Springs, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, York Springs United Methodist Church, 810 Trolley Rd., York Springs, PA 17372.

We will be observing CDC guidelines concerning the waring of masks and following social distancing.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
I didn't know Mildred well, but,I know that she was loyal to her family. She called me several times to get a recipe that she liked of mine. I enjoyed talking to her and sharing community news. You will have wonderful memories to hold in your hearts forever...... Lilly and Eddie Keller
Lilly Keller
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
I worked with Mildred when she had her Knee replacements in a pool. She was so determined to get back on her tractor that she asked for my address and wanted to visit to give me a full report. Sure enough I got a knock in my door and a wonderful visit from this incredible woman. Since then I've seen her for years at the polls and it was the highlight of my day. She was such a great woman of strength. I'm so sorry I won't see this November. Love to her family she was wonderful and a role model to me. I'll keep you all in I my prayers . A wonderful tribute you have created. Sincerely, Mildred's Pool buddy
kathy brock
Acquaintance
