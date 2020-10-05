Mildred Hankey
York Springs - Mildred N. Hankey, 92, of York Springs, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 18, 1928, in Franklintown, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Henry) Wonders.
Mildred was a homemaker and member of the York Springs United Methodist Church, and she grew and arranged flowers for the use in the church.
Mildred was the widow of Kenneth M. Hankey and was married for 72 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Le Tersky (Edmund) of Mechanicsburg, Sharon K. Forrest (Matthew) of Delaware; one brother, Donald Wonders of York; one sister, Darlene Osborn of Dover. Mildred also leaves behind three grandchildren: Brian and Brad Le Tersky, and Patrick Forrest; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Brent Le Tersky.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Sunnyside Cemetery, 178 Sunnyside Cemetery Road, York Springs, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, York Springs United Methodist Church, 810 Trolley Rd., York Springs, PA 17372.
We will be observing CDC guidelines concerning the waring of masks and following social distancing.
