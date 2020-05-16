Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Raubenstine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Raubenstine


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred M. Raubenstine Obituary
Mildred M. Raubenstine

Hanover - Mildred M. Raubenstine, 89, of Hanover, PA, entered God's care, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.

Born April 15, 1931, in West Manheim Township, York County, PA, Mildred was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Utz) Raubenstine.

Mildred was a life-long member of St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, Hanover, PA. She worked at the Former freeman Shoe Company for 35 years until her retirement.

Mildred was avid reader. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, but most especially spending time with her family and friends

Mildred is survived by her sister, Hilda M. Schuchart of Hanover, PA, and nephew, Barry Schuchart and wife Babette of Thomasville, PA, as well as many cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church cemetery, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor, the Rev. Steven E. Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now