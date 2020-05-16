|
Mildred M. Raubenstine
Hanover - Mildred M. Raubenstine, 89, of Hanover, PA, entered God's care, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born April 15, 1931, in West Manheim Township, York County, PA, Mildred was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Utz) Raubenstine.
Mildred was a life-long member of St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, Hanover, PA. She worked at the Former freeman Shoe Company for 35 years until her retirement.
Mildred was avid reader. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, but most especially spending time with her family and friends
Mildred is survived by her sister, Hilda M. Schuchart of Hanover, PA, and nephew, Barry Schuchart and wife Babette of Thomasville, PA, as well as many cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church cemetery, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor, the Rev. Steven E. Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2020