Milissa B. Broussard
Hanover - Milissa B. Broussard, 52, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital.
Born February 16, 1968 in Lake Charles, LA, she was the daughter of the late Randy and Jean (Kopp) Broussard.
Melissa loved her pets over the years and always had a quick smile and good sense of humor. She enjoyed watching old movies and reality shows.
Milissa is survived by one uncle, three aunts, and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The family would like to thank Manor Care in Carlisle as well as UPMC Carlisle for the wonderful care given to Milissa in these difficult times.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.