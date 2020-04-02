Services
Minnie L. Blankenship


1931 - 2020
Minnie L. Blankenship Obituary
Minnie L. Blankenship

Ashburn - Minnie L. (Hobson) Blankenship, 88, formerly of New Oxford, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. She was the wife of James R. Blankenship.

Minnie was born May 12, 1931, in Watson, IN, the daughter of the late Lee R. and Minnie O. (Jacobs) Hobson.

Minnie was a member of Emory U.M. Church in New Oxford, the Colonial Ruby Red Hats, and she was the former president of the board of directors of the New Oxford Food Pantry.

In addition to her husband Jim, Minnie is survived by a son, Steven L. Blankenship, a daughter, Debra S. VanDerveer, two grandchildren, Matthew and Erica, three great grandchildren, Logan James, Liam and Callum, and a sister, Mary Lee Kelley. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Connel.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
