Miriam E. Forry
Hanover - Miriam Elizabeth Forry, 86, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Columbia Cottage, Hanover, PA with her loving husband by her side.
Born November 20, 1933, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Elizabeth M. (Bair) Fuhrman. Miriam was the loving wife of John J. Forry with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Miriam was a member of Sonlight Christian Fellowship, New Oxford, PA, where she was a member of the Ladies' Sewing Circle.
Miriam studied accounting and was a graduate of the Thompson Business School in York, PA. She worked in the payroll department for the Doubleday publishing company until moving out of town. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and tending to her flowers and plants.
In addition to her loving husband, John, Miriam is survived by five children, Nevin L. Forry and wife Fanny of York, PA, Wilmer R. Forry and wife Anita of Hanover, PA, Debra E. Sensenig and husband Donald of Manheim, PA, Anthony W. Forry and wife Lavonne of Athens, TN, and Myron E. Forry and wife Cynthia of Hanover, PA; twenty-four grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Earl R. Furhman and wife Eleanor of Hanover PA. She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Miriam will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 York Road, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, PA, and from 9-9:45 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's name to Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.