Miriam E. Harman
Hanover - Miriam E. (Anthony) Harman, 86, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of John F. Harman, her husband of 65 years.
Mim was born October 28, 1933, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Ray E. and Mary E. (Jacoby) Anthony.
Mim retired from Pillowtex in Hanover, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in McSherrystown, the Hanover Eagles, the Hanover American Legion, and the Hanover Moose. Mim enjoyed spending time with her family, trips to Ocean City, MD, bus trips with friends, going to Charlestown, WV, to play the slots and horse races, playing jars at the Hanover Republican Club, and reading, especially James Patterson novels. The family would like to thank the staffs at UPMC Hanover Hospital and Homewood at Plum Creek for the care that they gave to Mim.
In addition to her husband John, Mim is survived by a son, Jeffrey L. Harman and his wife Gwen of Abbottstown, three grandchildren, Amber Buchkoski and her husband Tom, Travis Harman and his wife Brandy, and Chad Shue and his wife Jess, 10 great grandchildren, and a brother, Earl Anthony of Hanover. She was predeceased by two daughters, Donna L. Shue, and Kimberly A. Harman, three brothers, Ray, Edward and Robert Anthony, and two sisters, Loretta "Sis" Albright and Geraldine Schuler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7 PM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday, from 5:30 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020