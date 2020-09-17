Miriam G. Livelsberger
New Oxford - Miriam G. (Rodgers) Livelsberger, 89, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Livelsberger, her husband of 56 years, who died March 2, 2006.
Miriam was born April 14, 1931, in Big Mount, the daughter of the late Leroy and Helen (Kemper) Rodgers.
Miriam was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and she was a 1949 graduate of East Berlin High School. She loved gardening, music, going out for lunch, socializing, cooking for big crowds and throwing parties.
Miriam is survived by four daughters, Yvonne L. Frazer, Beverly A. Gouker, and Mary S. Mummert, all of New Oxford, and Kathy A. Allinger of Gettysburg, four sons, Michael R. Livelsberger of Hanover, Gregory T. Livelsberger of Hawthorne Woods, IL, Stephen A. Livelsberger of New Oxford, and John L. Livelsberger of East Berlin, 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and a sister, Frances Morton of York. She was predeceased by a grandson, Chad M. Livelsberger.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, PA 17350. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.