Miriam Virginia Barnes O'Leary
San Diego, CA - Miriam Virginia Barnes O'Leary went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 at her home in San Diego, California. She was born on Sept. 29, 1923 in Hanover, Pa. daughter of the late Carroll and Hilda Markle Barnes. She graduated from the Eichelberger High School in 1941. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church while growing up and attended church and Sunday School religiously.
Miriam joined the U.S. Navy at the onset of World War ll and was one of the first group of "Waves" to enter. She was honorably discharged in 1946 one year after the war had ended. Miriam attended college and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Juniata College in 1952. She went on to work at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md. While there she worked under Dr. Pope Lawrence on the Hagerstown Study that linked environmental effects (radium in the soil) to cancer. She was also proud of her work developing diets for heart patients, as her father was one of the patients she helped to treat.
Miriam married Chief Henry O'Leary USN on Feb. 24, 1957 and she became a navy wife. After moving to San Diego, Cal. Miriam enrolled in graduate school and received a Masters Degree in Education. She went on to teach in elementary schools in San Diego. She also worked for the California Veterans Job Service at the California State Employment Agency.
Miriam was honored by the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Defense for her tireless efforts to secure jobs for disabled veterans, including Vietnam veterans. She retired in 1986. Continuing to serve her community, she volunteered at local schools and churches. She volunteered to help local organizations that helped the underrepresented and needy populations such as United Farmworkers, Angeltree, Mission of Joy, and other veterans organizations. She was a 20 yr. member of the Adams Cty. Chapter Manor of Maske, DAC. At the time of her death she was a member of the Hanover Digges Choice Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists.
Miriam is survived by her four children Ret. Lt. Jeff (Cindy) O'Leary of Washington State, Colleen (Ronald) Elder, Patricia O'Leary, and Shawn (Amy) O'Leary; 8 Grandchildren, including 2 others she raised (Travis O'Leary and Heather Tustin) 8 Great-Grandchildren and a sister Janet (Polly) Heller of Lake Heritage and Hanover, Pa.
Besides her husband and Parents Miriam was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Margaret Barnes Unger, Ethel Mae Barnes, Hilda Grace Barnes, and Frances Barnes Hostetter.
Miriam will be interned at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in June. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be sent to either Horizon Christian Fellowship of San Diego (www.hcf.org), the Hanover Chapter Digges Choice Daughters of American Colonists, or Voices for Children (www.speakupnow.org)
Published in Evening Sun on May 7, 2019