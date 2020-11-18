MJ Baggett
Abbottstown - M. J. Baggett, 94, of Abbottstown, passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at U.P.M.C. Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the husband, for 74 years, of Elizabeth E. (Horstick) Baggett who passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.
Born on Christmas Day, 1925 in Singer, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Milton J. and Cora I. (Baggett) Baggett.
Mr. Baggett served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII earning the Purple Heart, Good Conduct and World War II Victory Medals. He was employed as a warehouse supervisor with Harrisburg Packaging, Harrisburg, for 30 years prior to his retirement. M. J. attended Harvest Time Temple Church, Hanover. He enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing and especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children; Linda Thurman and her husband Dr. David of Hanover and Dr. Gary Baggett and his wife Peggy of Belmont, N.C.; six grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold Baggett, Dessie May Royal, Opal May Rion, Virgie Cottongin and Gene Baggett.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of M. J. Baggett will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Shoops Cemetery Garden of Rest, 4332 Lexington St., Harrisburg, PA 17109 with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Following the service, full military honors will be provided by the Linglestown Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Contributions in memory of Mr. M. J. Baggett may be made to Harvest Time Temple Church, 700 Black Rock Rd., Hanover, PA 17331.
