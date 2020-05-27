Services
The Pennsylvania Cremation Society
801 Prospect Ave.
Scranton, PA 18505
866-408-3665
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Hench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Mae Sunday Hench

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie Mae Sunday Hench Obituary
Mollie Mae Sunday Hench

Hanover - Mollie Mae Sunday Hench, 85, passed away 25 May, 2020 at her home in Hanover, PA surrounded by family. Her husband Eugene A Hench preceded her in death.

Mollie had a long and storied career as a volunteer and employee of the American Red Cross in Harrisburg, Vero Beach, FL and Hanover. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Swimming and Sailing Instructor and First Aid and CPR instructor.

Mollie is survived by her daughter Catherine A. Morecraft (William) of Bear, DE, and her son Eugene E. (Pamela) of Hanover. Five grandchildren, Mandy Munson of Newark, DE,,Seth Morecraft of Bear, DE, Mary Hench Voss of Hanover, Elizabeth Hench of York, and Joseph Hench of Hanover, and 9 great grandchildren.

Arrangement are being handled by the Pennsylvania Cremation Society.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Visiting Nurses of Hanover & Spring Grove Hospice Team or the American Red Cross.
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -