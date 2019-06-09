|
Morgan L. Ruth
Thomasville - Morgan L. Ruth, 97, passed away peacefully with loving family members by his side Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ruthetta M. Ruth with whom he shared over 72 years of marriage.
Born on the Ruth Farm in Paradise Township, Morgan was the son of the late George N. and Annie E. (Altland) Ruth. He served his country proudly under General Douglas MacArthur when the United States returned to the Philippians during WWII, and he was also one of the first troops with the 98th Signal Battalion XI Corp. to enter mainland in Tokyo, Japan while also serving in New Guinea, Leyte and Luzon. His decorations and citations included the Asiatic Pacific Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon w/1 Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem and the American Campaign Medal. Upon his return from time served in Japan in 1946, Mr. Ruth founded Ruth Motors. He was well known by many for his expertise with the Chevrolet Corvette. In 1948, he started to proudly display the Tucker Car under the Big Top at the York Fairgrounds. This was a vehicle that was way ahead of its time and people would come from great distances to see and hear about the Tucker Car at the fairgrounds. In his later years, Morgan was dubbed as the "Corvette King". He was a lifetime member of the East Berlin VFW and St. John's Lutheran Church.
The celebration of life funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Water St, Abbottstown with his Pastor, the Rev. Shawn M. Berkebile officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military rites presented by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York is entrusted with arrangements.
Mr. Ruth is survived by four children, Donald M. Ruth, Ronald E. Ruth, Randall C. Ruth and Dawn E. Ruth and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Daniel N. Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ELCA World Hunger or St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Evening Sun on June 9, 2019