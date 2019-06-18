Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle E. Hale


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle E. Hale Obituary
Myrtle E. Hale

Abbottstown - Myrtle E. (Hockensmith) Hale, 77, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

Myrtle was born July 23, 1941, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Albert Hockensmith and the late Nellie (Small) Leese.

Myrtle was a member of St. John's U.C.C. in New Chester.

Myrtle is survived by four sisters, Delores, Arlene, Jane and Anna, a brother, Burnell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now