Myrtle E. Hale
Abbottstown - Myrtle E. (Hockensmith) Hale, 77, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.
Myrtle was born July 23, 1941, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Albert Hockensmith and the late Nellie (Small) Leese.
Myrtle was a member of St. John's U.C.C. in New Chester.
Myrtle is survived by four sisters, Delores, Arlene, Jane and Anna, a brother, Burnell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019