Nadine Baer
Hanover - Nadine Anna "Ma" Baer, 88, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife, for 45 years, of David Snyder Baer who passed away December 13, 1998.
Born March 15, 1930 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Chester P. and Berta S. (Masemer) Jones.
Nadine was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hanover. She was a graduate of Eichelberger High School class of 1948. "Ma" was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed playing bingo.
Mrs. Baer is survived by two children; Karen M. Little of Hanover and Kevin D. Baer of Hanover; five grandchildren, Candace Little-McCord of Macon, GA, Kyle S. Little of Sacramento, CA, Blaine Baer, Kelsey Baer and Troy Baer all of Hanover; and three great grandchildren, Dante Luby, Kaidence Myers and Braelynn Myers. She was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Stewart Jones.
A service to celebrate the life of Nadine Baer will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Steve Salisbury officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm and again on Friday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. David's Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Nadine Baer may be made to the Hanover Council of Churches, memo line "Meals on Wheels", P.O. Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331 or the Alzheimer's Association, South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Nadine "Ma" Baer and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 21, 2019