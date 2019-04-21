Nadine Hollinger



Hanover - Nadine "Deanie" Small Allen Hollinger, 93, passed away on January 23, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Born on September 18, 1925 in Hanover PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerry L. Small and Lettie Mecklay Small. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Jacob Allen and Richard E. Hollinger, a son, Jeffrey Lewis Allen and a grandson, Jon Patrick Maus.



Mrs. Hollinger was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Garden City, SC. She was employed as a telephone operator for United Telephone Company until the company moved their operations to Carlisle, PA in 1977, after which she retired and moved to Myrtle Beach.



Survivors include three sons; Lawrence Jacob Allen and his wife, Deborah, Joseph Michael Allen and Jerry Francis Allen, three daughters; Jennifer Lee Allen, Veronica Jill Allen Love and her husband, Donald, and Julie Allen Montez, three grandchildren; Lawrence Jerome "Duke" Allen and his wife, Kristi, Katie Nadine Allen Green and her husband, Mark, and Genevieve Francis Ryals and her husband, Josh, six great grandchildren; Liam and Lane Allen, Ava, Aaliyah, Alpina and Ryder Ryals.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019