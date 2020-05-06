|
Nadine M. Adams
Hanover - Nadine M. Adams, 78, of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Manor Care North, York.
Born February 27, 1942 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Theron and Serena (Brieghner) Coffman.
Nadine was retired from the Catholic War Veterans in Bonneauville. She was also a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown, and a 1960 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in McSherrystown. Nadine enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and going to the mountains. She loved watching wrestling and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are four children, Anthony Adams of Conway, SC, and Scott Adams Sr., Debra Small and husband Wayne, and Dawn Adams and fiancé Joe Davis all of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Scott Adams Jr., Amanda Macedonio, Bambi Adams, Andy Shaffer Jr., Stephanie Shaffer, Matthew Shaffer, and Jeremy Adams; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Coffman and wife Letty of Hanover.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Contributions in memory of Nadine may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S Arlington Avenue #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW #200, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in Evening Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020