Nadine M. AdamsHanover - A Celebration of Life, which had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, for Nadine M. Adams, who died May 6, 2020, will be held 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to the time of the service.