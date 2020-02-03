|
Nadine M. Lippy
Hanover - Nadine M. Lippy, 97, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, Hanover, PA.
Born June 11, 1922 in Taneytown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clayton J. and Ruth Esther (Rineman) Noble. She was the loving wife of the late Grayson L. Lippy who died in 1990, and the late John N. Feeser who died in 1957.
Nadine was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. She was a department manager at Sears Department Store for 17 ½ years until her retirement.
Nadine is survived by two children, Sandra D. Chronister of Hanover, PA, and Michael T. Lippy of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren, Karen, Craig, Slade, and Noble; two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Henry; and a sister, Maxine L. Leonard of Biglerville, PA.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Nadine's life will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery, Taneytown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Continuing Faith Fund, C/O Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020