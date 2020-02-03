Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Lippy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine M. Lippy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine M. Lippy Obituary
Nadine M. Lippy

Hanover - Nadine M. Lippy, 97, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, Hanover, PA.

Born June 11, 1922 in Taneytown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clayton J. and Ruth Esther (Rineman) Noble. She was the loving wife of the late Grayson L. Lippy who died in 1990, and the late John N. Feeser who died in 1957.

Nadine was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. She was a department manager at Sears Department Store for 17 ½ years until her retirement.

Nadine is survived by two children, Sandra D. Chronister of Hanover, PA, and Michael T. Lippy of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren, Karen, Craig, Slade, and Noble; two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Henry; and a sister, Maxine L. Leonard of Biglerville, PA.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Nadine's life will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery, Taneytown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Continuing Faith Fund, C/O Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now