Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Nadine S. Resh

Nadine S. Resh Obituary
Nadine S. Resh

Dillsburg - Nadine S. (Baker) Resh, 91, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Nevin I. Resh, who died June 10, 2011.

Nadine was born July 1, 1928 in East Berlin, the daughter of the late John S. and Laura (Sebright) Baker.

Nadine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, and a 1945 graduate of East Berlin High School. She retired from Hanover Wire Cloth, was a past 4-H Leader, and was a member of the Senior Extension Club, and the Lake Meade Homemakers.

Nadine is survived by a son, Ronald I. Resh and his wife Diane of Gardners, a daughter, Darlene M. Resh of Dillsburg, two grandchildren, Daniel P. Resh and Dana D. Nell and her husband Tyler, and a great granddaughter, Aubrey Nell. She was predeceased by four brothers, Edgar, Melvin, Horace and John Baker, and a sister Mary Louise Gallagher.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Bell Choir, PO Box 1016, East Berlin, PA 17316, or to 4-H Clubs of Adams Co., Inc, 670 Old Harrisburg Rd, Ste 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020
