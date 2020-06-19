Nadine S. Wintrode
Nadine S. Wintrode

Hanover - Nadine S. Wintrode, 95, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home.

Born May 8, 1925 in West Manheim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman A. and Clara E. (Zumbrum) Snyder. Nadine was the loving wife of the late Melvin C. Wintrode with whom she shared 60 years of marriage until his passing on January 10, 2008.

Nadine was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. She was a housewife and enjoyed going to the sprint cup races with her late husband as well as going to her son's band shows and performances.

Nadine is survived by her son, Eugene P. Wintrode and wife Sharon of Abbottstown, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene P. Wildasin.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Nadine's life will be held 11 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 -11 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Nadine may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
