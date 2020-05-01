|
Nadine Sterner
Hanover - Nadine Olphia Sterner, 96, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA. She was the loving wife, for 52 years, of Floyd Earl Sterner who passed away March 25, 1994.
Born April 15, 1924 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late William George and Mary Jane (Sheivert) Reichart.
Nadine was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover and the Women of the ELCA Sewing Group. She also was a Sunday School teacher for a number of years and enjoyed playing cards with her family.
She is survived by her son Phillip E. Sterner and his wife Nan of Hanover; her granddaughter, Jennifer Oswald and her husband Brian of Dover, PA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas E. Sterner and her siblings, Clint, Ray, Melvin, Ira, William and Grant Reichart and Cora Gobrecht, Grace Caler, Mary Dubbs, Romaine Brown and Margaret Loss.
Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Nadine may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Utz Terrace, "Benevolent Fund", 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, "Capital Improvement Fund", 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020