Nancy A. Brown
Hanover - Nancy A. Brown, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home.
A native of Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Gerald William Keane and Margaret Mary McBride Keane. Nancy was a former longtime employee of Lucent Technologies in Hunt Valley, MD and was a active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Broadway in Hanover. She enjoyed her work with the Gettysburg Community Theatre, Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, Hanover Little Theatre and Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries.
Survivors include her sister, Sue Tanner and her husband, Larry; two nephews, Charlie Tanner and his wife, Ellie, and Brian Tanner; three great-nephews, Ethan, Ari and Benjamin Tanner. Among her many friends, was a very dear friend, Caitlin Binner.
In compliance with health and public safety directives during this time, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road - Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020